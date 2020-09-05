Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

