Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to $56.25 at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $56.75 to $56.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDPYF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.50 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

