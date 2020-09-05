NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

