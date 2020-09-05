Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Novartis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Novartis by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

