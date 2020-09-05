Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.17 Million

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce sales of $234.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $2.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,229.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $706.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,324,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.93. 7,538,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

