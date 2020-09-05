Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of NAD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 425,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,660. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

