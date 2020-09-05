Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 30th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions makes up approximately 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascribe Capital LLC owned about 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,184. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

