NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

NVIDIA stock traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.90. 36,553,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

