NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $562.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $495.97.

NVDA stock opened at $504.90 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.65 and its 200-day moving average is $347.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.