Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $5,998,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 423,188 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

