Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.
Shares of OCUL opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $5,998,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 423,188 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.