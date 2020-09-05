Odyssey (OCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,147.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $224,147.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00107655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.01608775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00185998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00173185 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Upbit, IDEX, FCoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.