OKCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,761.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $7,761.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,186.51 or 1.00244605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000436 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00184198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,415,779 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

