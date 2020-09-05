Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,550 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.