Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on OLLI. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
