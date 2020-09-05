Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OLLI. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

