Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Omeros by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Omeros by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

