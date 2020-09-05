OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 106.80 ($1.40).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

