Oppenheimer Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $69.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

IONS stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit