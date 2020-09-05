Oppenheimer Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $69.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

IONS stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

