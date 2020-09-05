OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

