Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORA. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.58 ($15.98).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at €9.32 ($10.97) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.92. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.