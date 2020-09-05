O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after buying an additional 216,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 296,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,314,000 after buying an additional 152,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.01. The stock had a trading volume of 479,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,970. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

