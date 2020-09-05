ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.