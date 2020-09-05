ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.
IX stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
