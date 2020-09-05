Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

KIDS stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

