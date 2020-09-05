Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 30th

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OXM traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 677,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

