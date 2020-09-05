PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after buying an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $57,080,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $38,946,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. 1,490,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,953. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

