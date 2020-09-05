Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Down 10.8%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 4,386,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,408,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,653.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,388 shares of company stock worth $359,940. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.