Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $17,777.28 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Tom Wagner sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $17,777.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,193,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,289,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 932,454 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,075,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 721,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 315,732 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

