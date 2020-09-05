Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $17,777.28 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Tom Wagner sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $17,777.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PMBC stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.
PMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
