PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

