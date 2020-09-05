PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
