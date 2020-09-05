Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000562 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.