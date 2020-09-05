Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.52. 4,925,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

