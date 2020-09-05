PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $619,289.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00077130 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00274727 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044841 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000463 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008186 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

