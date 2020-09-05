Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Acquires $16,579.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director James Grant Conroy acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $16,579.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,087.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, James Grant Conroy bought 10,782 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 542,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

