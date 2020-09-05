Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $323.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s last quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth despite the unexpected rate cuts and spike in unemployment level due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which is boosting customer addition. Further, the latest launch of Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, is a tailwind. Paycom is winning market share over the most critical client demand area of HCM, which in turn, supports its growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paycom’s near-term growth prospects.”

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $270.75 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.83 and a 200 day moving average of $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $18,859,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $100,454,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.