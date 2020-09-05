PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,750,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in PaySign by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PaySign by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PaySign by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

