Pecaut & CO. Sells 300 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 8,856,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

