Pecaut & CO. Sells 4,025 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.05. 253,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.