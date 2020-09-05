People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 6th

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.50.

About People Infrastructure

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

