Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 148,435 Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,525.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

STAY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 1,097,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

