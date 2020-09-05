Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 3,121 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,297,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

DOCU stock traded down $25.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,930,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

