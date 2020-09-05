Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 8,972 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Paycom Software makes up 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,859,170 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.52. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

