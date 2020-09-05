Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 738,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,568,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,727,580. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

