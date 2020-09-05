Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

