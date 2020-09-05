Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,874,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.04. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $718.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

