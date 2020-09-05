Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 158.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

