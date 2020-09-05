Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $42,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.98. 1,882,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,320. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

