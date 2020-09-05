Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. 2,783,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.