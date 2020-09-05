Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for about 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

