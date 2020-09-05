Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $5.96 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000. ONEOK accounts for 3.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 927.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 45.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 3,424,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,756. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.