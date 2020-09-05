Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 15,501 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

AOA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,482. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

