Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1,740.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

