Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $50.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,591.04. 2,607,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,545.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

